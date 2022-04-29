Agnelli admits Juventus had to make sacrifices with the Dybala decision

Andrea Agnelli has broken his silence on Juventus’ decision not to renew the contract of Paulo Dybala.

After months of negotiation, the Bianconeri decided against keeping the former Palermo man beyond the current campaign and he will leave at the end.

It was a surprising decision, but it seems the club has prepared for it for some time now.

They have added the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa to their squad and it means Dybala’s departure will not be felt too much.

Agnelli admits the club is going in a different direction and it made no sense to offer the former Palermo man a deal that doesn’t reflect his status in the world of football.

He tells Il Foglio a San Siro, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He is a great player, but certain decisions are children of the moment. In December I would have said that it was impossible to have Vlahovic in January, resources are limited and you have to choose where to invest.

“We also have a rejuvenating aspect, having invested in Dusan, De Ligt, Chiesa, Locatelli. The words of Maurizio Arrivabene I cannot fail to reconfirm them and making an offer to Paulo not suited to his level would not have been correct.”

Juve FC Says

Keeping Dybala looks like the best decision on paper and fans love having the Argentinian on their team.

However, the attacker hasn’t been so productive, which forced the club to sign Vlahovic.

We can build our team around the Serbian and Dybala will get a new home by next season because he is a top player.