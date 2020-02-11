Agnelli confirms faith in Maurizio Sarri

Andrea Agnelli has reportedly confirmed his faith coach Maurizio Sarri, despite fantastical reports of a return for Max Allegri to the Juventus bench.

Sarri’s position was reportedly in jeopardy according to some parts of the Italian press, with a report from the less than reliable La Repubblica suggesting that Juventus would resort to brining back Max Allegri, who is still on the clubs payroll.

A report in La Stampa showed a meeting taking place yesterday between Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici and Maurizio Sarri at a restaurant in Turin.

Sky Sport Italia report that despite the loss at the weekend, the meeting had been scheduled before the game and that Agnelli still has full confidence in Sarri and has reaffirmed this.