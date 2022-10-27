Agnelli delivers a message to everyone at Juventus amidst the capital gains case

Andrea Agnelli reportedly met with the playing and non-playing staff at Juventus in the Continassa training ground this morning.

The meeting had become necessary after the club became embroiled in a new legal battle over capital gains.

Prosecutors believe they now have a strong case against the Bianconeri and will pursue it.

Some revelations have already been made public, but a report on Football Italia reveals Agnelli met with the club’s playing and non-playing staff and assured them they had no case to answer because they always did the right thing.

He was quoted saying: “All united, the club has always acted with correctness”

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in Italy, Juve is exposed to being targeted by government agencies and other clubs.

We remain one of the financially viable teams around, and these authorities wonder how we remain in business despite massive expenditure.

For now, we believe the club’s president and remain innocent until proven guilty.

Hopefully, his speech will settle the nerves of everyone and the players will be focused when they take to the pitch in their next competitive game.