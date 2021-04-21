Agnelli finally admits defeat in Super League efforts

Andrea Agnelli has finally admitted defeat in the pursuit of the European Super League.

The Juventus patron has been one of the leading figures in the effort of 12 European teams to establish a new competition as a replacement for the UEFA Champions League.

There has been widespread condemnation of the selfish idea with UEFA making it clear that it would not happen.

Despite the heat from their fans, players and even former players, the owners were confident that it would happen.

Agnelli even claimed in an interview with La Repubblica that they cannot stop the competition from happening because the teams involved have entered into some type of a “blood pact”.

After England’s top six pulled out because of pressure from their fans, the competition will no longer hold and Agnelli has now admitted defeat.

He maintains that the proposal represents a good idea and would have helped to change the game.

“I remain convinced of the beauty of that project,” said Agnelli via Sky Sports.

“But admittedly, I don’t think that the project is now still up and running.”

Football fans around the world showed so much solidarity in frustrating this effort and it will be interesting to see how Juve’s relationship with UEFA will be after this embarrassing episode.