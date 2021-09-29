Agnelli is doing Juventus proud by taking on the UEFA monopoly

Andrea Agnelli is the hero that the football world needs right now as he stands his ground over the European Super League.

After years of exploiting the game and the clubs who bring them revenue, UEFA needs someone to challenge their monopoly and Agnelli has stepped up.

Having sacrificed his privileged position in the European Club Association, as well as his close relationship with Aleksander Čeferin, Agnelli is proving to be one of the few people who have the guts to go against a powerful monopoly.

The Champions League is a cash cow, it is Europes richest competition and every fan wants to see their team win it, however, that does not mean that UEFA can continue to abuse their position of authority.

There was always going to be a time when UEFA’s monopoly ends and Agnelli has decided it should be now and he is right.

Alongside the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez and that of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, they have continued to push for the Super League.

The trio is fresh from a victory over UEFA, which saw the fines handed out to the original 12 clubs declared null and void after a court in Spain sided with the rebal clubs.

In a generation where most people only know the Champions League as the premier international club competition, the opposition of football fans around the world is understandable.

However, considering that UEFA doesn’t have to spend money running a club, signing players or even organising pre-season training and medicals, should they truly run the game?

Clubs are the reason UEFA is in business and that is one reason they are fighting back to destroy the Super League.

But all over the world, we have seen how abuse of power is inevitable in a monopoly and that is one thing European football clubs have suffered with over the years.

Love him or hate him, Agnelli is doing the right thing and as things stand, history will be grateful to him that he took on an established body like UEFA.

While I agree that there needs to be a body that controls competitions like UEFA. it doesn’t have to be them and they have overstayed their welcome.

Their fierce opposition to the Super League makes it feel like they are hiding something.

If they know their hands are clean and they can do a better job than any other organisation, then they should allow the Super League to compete with them.

If both organisations hold matches and the fans and European clubs feel they are doing a better job, we will choose them over the Super League because of their expertise. But UEFA isn’t open to competition.

It is not in every generation that we get to see heroes like Agnelli and now that we have one, we have to show him more love and respect because if he doesn’t fight for the good of the game, no one probably will.