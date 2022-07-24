Agnelli meets with Laporta and Perez over Super League

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the three remaining clubs that continue to support the European Super League idea.

The other nine clubs have pulled out, at least on paper, but these three believe it is viable and they will fight until the end to defeat UEFA.

Their clubs are touring the United States and it is a great time for them to sell the idea of the new competition and their individual organisations.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims Juventus Chairman, Andrea Agnelli is with the Bianconeri in the US and he met with the presidents of Real, Florentino Perez, and Barca’s Joan Laporta in Las Vegas.

It claims it is very likely they have held discussions on the Super League as they continue to come up with plans to make it a successful adventure.

Juve FC Says

The Super League has its supporters, but a majority of football fans love things the way they are now and are comfortable with UEFA’s competitions.

It will be hard work to convince them to support the idea, but if they win in court and create the competition, it could get followers with time.

For now, we need to focus on the upcoming season and try to bring success back to the Allianz Stadium.