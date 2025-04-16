Former Juventus executives Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedvěd, and Fabio Paratici are set to stand trial next month, following the failure of their appeal to halt legal proceedings related to the capital gains case at the club.

All three individuals have previously received bans for their alleged involvement in the financial irregularities that formed the basis of the investigation. Despite the entire Juventus board resigning and Paratici already having moved on to a role at Tottenham Hotspur, the legal consequences of their actions continue to unfold.

In recent weeks, speculation had linked Paratici with a potential return to Serie A, with AC Milan reportedly considering him for the position of sporting director. However, the Rossoneri have since distanced themselves from the idea, and recent developments appear to clarify why the club may no longer view him as a suitable candidate.

According to Football Italia, Agnelli, Nedvěd, and Paratici will be required to attend the opening hearing of their civil trial next month. The report explains that the trio had previously lodged an appeal in an attempt to prevent the trial from proceeding, but this was ultimately rejected by the presiding judge. As a result, all three will now be obliged to appear in court.

(Getty Images)

Although none of the individuals currently hold positions at Juventus, the trial is expected to draw renewed attention to the club and its recent off-field controversies. For a club seeking stability and a strong finish to the season, this is an unwelcome distraction.

The Bianconeri have endured a turbulent campaign and are striving to maintain focus on sporting matters as they aim to secure a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League. Any renewed media attention surrounding past administrative issues could create unnecessary pressure on the players and coaching staff.

At such a critical stage of the season, Juventus would prefer to concentrate solely on performances on the pitch. Shielding the squad from external noise is essential if the club is to finish the campaign on a positive note and begin rebuilding both its reputation and competitive strength in the months to come.