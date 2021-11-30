Agnelli on the chopping block as latest spotlight shone on Juventus

Paolo Bargiggia has claimed that he believes John Elkann is working to remove Andrea Agnelli from his role as Juventus chairman.

The club has been put under the microscope of late, with our failings on the football field initially, struggles in the transfer market, our torrid finances and now the latest fraud investigation which is looking into our dealings.

While we have dropped well out of the race for the scudetto, with a whopping 14-point gap after just 14 league outings, we have secured passage into the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but there is little to celebrate at present.

We are being threatened with relegation to the lower leagues after the latest probe began looking into our transfers, and Bargiggia insists that Elkann has had enough.

The journalist said live on 1 Station Radio(via TuttoJuve): “The capital gains discourse at Juve is very complex and there is an investigation by the prosecutor: under the magnifying glass there are forty-two negotiations, for a total of approximately 320 million euros, of which 280 would be fake. This story is the last, in chronological order, to damage the integrity of Andrea Agnelli: first the agreement with organized groups of fans linked to the underworld, then the passport question and finally the capital gains.

“The serious problem is that the Bianconeri are listed on the stock exchange, and the investigation started with Consob. Also keep an eye on the Osimhen-Lille question, which could affect Napoli. John Elkann had turned a blind eye to his cousin’s pranks over the years, but on Saturday we saw him at the Stadium and this is an episode that makes noise, even though he sat next to Nedved and not Andrea.”

The then claimed that he believed that the CEO of Exor was talking with his lawyers to plan the removal of Agnelli, although it would not be easy to achieve without Andrea’s agreement.

“Today John is in a meeting with his lawyers and I believe this means the end of Andrea Agnelli as president. It will not be easy because Andrea holds an important stake in Exor, but measures will have to be taken because things are not going better for the Bianconeri on the pitch: the anti-football, that is the Allegri philosophy, has collapsed.”

The club certainly hasn’t been painted in a bright light in recent years, although the success over the last decade has been a wonderful ride. It is hard to disagree that Agnelli’s time at the club has come to an end, with the club spirally out of control at present, but we hope the club isn’t tarnished too much by the findings of the probe.

Patrick