Agnelli: “Paratici arrived here as a lad and left as a man”

After eleven largely successful years, Fabio Paratici’s time at Juventus has finally run its course. The sporting director arrived as Giuseppe Marotta’s right hand man, but eventually took charge for the transfer market after his mentor’s exit in 2018.

Club president Andrea Agnelli decided to give Paratici an honorable farewell, as the two men held a press conference.

The Bianconeri patron thanked the departing director for everything he’s done for the club, whilst also discussing a host of other topics – including Andrea Pirlo’s short tenure in Turin, and Max Allegri’s return.

“I want to thank Andrea and his whole staff,” said Agnelli in his joint press conference with Paratici as translated by Football Italia.

“If I have to analyze the season and read it was a failure for Juve, well… if in 10 years the biggest failure is winning two trophies and qualifying for the Champions League, then I’ll happily take that standard.

“What we certainly must do after this year is for everyone to learn from their mistakes. We didn’t always find the response wanted to amid difficult moments.”

Whilst Agnelli was reportedly against sacking Allegri in 2019 in the first place, the president defended his club’s decision at the time.

“I want to underline the determination, hunger and desire to dive back in of Allegri and his staff. It’s a long-term project, the plans for growth continue.

“Maintaining that today’s choice is proof that we regret the decision made two years ago is simply untrue. At that moment, it was the right decision. At this moment, it is the right decision. They are not linked.

“I can also say that the decision to bring back Allegri was not linked with Paratici’s departure. I know them both well, they are great professionals, and if we had decided to work together, they would’ve focused only on winning.”

As for Paratici, his contract with the club is due to expire by the end of the month, and the hierarchy opted not to renew it. But Agnelli only had words of praise for the former sporting director.

“We look back from Gigi Delneri to Pirlo, with nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, two Champions League Finals. I think of the Under-23 team, the Juventus Women who won four Scudetti, two Coppa Italia editions and two Supercups. These were all achieved under Fabio’s leadership.

“I think of the players who came through under his tenure, such as Carlos Tevez, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo. My only regret looking back is Robin van Persie, as we had dinner at my house and had visited him a few weeks earlier.

“I think Paratici arrived here as a lad and left as a man, above all as a winner. We met up in my office for a long chat at the end of the season and agreed it was a natural moment to close this chapter and open up another.

“On my behalf and all of Juventus, I say: thank you. Thank you, Fabio, for these fantastic years. Now don’t ever call me at 7.30am again.”

Federico Cherubini is expected to be promoted and take over the sporting department.