Agnelli praises Juventus chief on departure announcement

Andrea Agnelli has praised the work of Fabio Paratici on the announcement of the latter’s departure from Juventus this summer.

The Chief Football Officer has announced his departure from the Old Lady at the end of his current contract, 11 years after joining the club back in 2010.

Paratici’s current deal is set to expire on June 30, but he and the chairman are expected to hold a press conference on June 4, where we will likely be given more information on the direction of the club in his absence.

Shortly after the meeting between Agnelli, Paratici and current manager Andrea Pirlo, the club owner released this statement to that Fabio for his work over the years.

“Fabio has written the history of Juventus over the past few years,” Agnelli said(via Juventus.com). “A growth path characterised by professionalism, perseverance and many successes.

“19 trophies in 11 years are the best testimony of his work, which is fully part of the long tradition of our club. Today is the time to thank him for being able to create a strong professional bond, accompanied by a daily passion.”

You could barely imagine that the club would have dominated Italian football when he first arrived in Turin, but he has bared witness to one of the strongest teams, and his work behind the scenes has helped us to achieve so much.

Thanks Fabio, and we wish you all the best for your next challenge.

Patrick