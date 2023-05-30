Agnelli refuses a plea bargain and will go to trial alone next month

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is scheduled to face trial later this month due to his involvement in the club’s financial transactions. Both Agnelli and the club had previously been found guilty in separate cases, and Juventus reached an agreement with the authorities. Some of the club’s other executives also opted for plea bargains, but Agnelli chose not to do so.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Agnelli’s decision to forgo a plea bargain means that he will now face trial alone on the 15th of June. Juventus, on the other hand, will hope to clear their name in this matter. The trial will provide an opportunity for Agnelli to address the charges against him and present his case.

Juve FC Says

Agnelli is a senior business executive and most likely has surrounded himself with some of the best lawyers around, which is why he has decided to fight the authorities.

He no longer works for the club, so we should care less about his business, but we wish him the very best and hope he wins the case.

For now, we are supporting the new board to ensure that they succeed in cleaning up the mess they inherited and also make good decisions that will make this club great again.

Hopefully, all our legal battles will have been fought and won before the next term starts so that we will have no issues, as was the case in this campaign.