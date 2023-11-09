Effigies of former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli were spotted at Borussia Dortmund during the German side’s home match against Newcastle United last night.

The home fans used this as a form of protest against UEFA and, seemingly, the Super League, by throwing fake gold bars and money onto the pitch.

They also displayed a banner that read: “You are not interested in sport; what interests you is money.”

Tuttojuve reports that they had effigies of Agnelli, Nasser Al Khelaifi, and Gianni Infantino as part of their protest.

European and world football has become highly commercialised, and fans are expressing their dissatisfaction with money taking precedence over the entertainment value of the sport.

During Agnelli’s tenure, Juventus was a key player in the failed European Super League, which was designed to generate more revenue for the top clubs involved. However, the initiative faced significant opposition from UEFA and some governments, and it now appears to have floundered.

Juve FC Says

We are not proud of our decision to join the Super League, which would not have happened if Agnelli had not been our president.

He is the right man to target, but that is no longer our business as he no longer works for us.

We are focused on rebuilding and cleaning the mess his tenure left behind at the club.