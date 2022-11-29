Agnelli’s partner pens an open letter to him

The partner of former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, Denize Akalin, has penned an open letter to him after he resigned from his position at the club.

Agnelli has been embattled in the last few seasons as his decision making was questioned because the Bianconeri stopped winning league titles and started making financial losses.

Some of his decisions have also seen the club embroiled in different legal battles, the latest of which is false accounting, which prompted him and the board to resign.

The highlight of his term as president was the club winning nine consecutive league titles and reaching the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

It has been a rollercoaster of a ride and Akalin wrote via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Where to start.. After 12 years of work day and night, today close a chapter in your life as President of Juventus. Only you and I will know all the sacrifices you made, all the efforts you put into it..

“9 consecutive Serie A championships, 5 Italian cups including 4 in a row, 4 super cup wins, 5 consecutive women’s championships, 2 Italian women’s cups, 3 women’s super cups, 1 Italian cup C series.. Nobody can take them away from you and I doubt anyone will ever get close to the victory of 29 trophies.”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli has made some bad decisions, but in the first ten years of his presidency, Juventus was one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in Italy.

He helped to make us arguably one of the sides to envy in Europe and has used the last two seasons to work on getting us back to the top of European football.