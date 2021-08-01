‘Agreement in final stages’ as Juventus close in on €3M wonderkid deal

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Kaio Jorge from Santos this summer.

The 19 year-old is believed to have already agreed terms with the Old Lady, a contract which will begin in January when he his current deal with his current club ends, or this summer if a transfer can be met between the two sides.

AC Milan and Benfica were also believed to be interested in his signature, but Juve have beaten off the opposition, and are now hoping that they can bring him to Turin early.

Fabrizio Romano insists that a €3 Million deal is now in the process, with talks with the Santos president Rueda progressing well.

The journalist adds that Jorge will sign until 2026, and will hopefully be able to make an immediate impact in the first-team squad, although minutes may be a little limited this term with Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala vying for minutes up front also.

Jorge will definitely rank as a signing for the future however, and he can hopefully profit from being in and around our current crop of superstars, who will no doubt have plenty to teach our young future star.

Jorge’s arrival will surely mean that Dejan Kulusevski will be spared filling in as a second-striker as he did last term, when two of our three options were all missing with injuries.

Patrick