“Agreement in spring” new time frame for Dybala deal revealed

Paulo Dybala has missed the last few weeks of action through injury but he is close to returning now.

His absence has been a big miss in Juve’s last two defeats against Napoli and FC Porto with Andrea Pirlo’s side looking too predictable.

The attacker is now close to a return to action, but he doesn’t look close to extending his stay with Juventus.

He will enter the last year of his current deal at the end of this season, which places Juventus in a position to lose him for a cheap fee.

The Bianconeri want to extend his stay with them for the foreseeable future, but selling him off hasn’t been ruled out yet.

Calciomercato is now quoting the journalist Luca Momblano who says that the club is looking to reopen talks with him and they hope to reach an agreement by the spring.

He says: “At the end of this season, Dybala would have only one year left on his contract, so I’m sure that in the spring an agreement will be reached for the renewal. Maybe then it will bring the same to the sale “.

The report adds that Juventus remains open to every possibility, but they are not looking to lose him for a cheap fee, so they would rather renew his contract before selling him off.