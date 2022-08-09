Agreement on personal terms delaying Rabiot’s departure from Juventus

Juventus and Manchester United have reached an agreement over the sale of Adrien Rabiot, according to multiple reports.

The midfielder has been made available for transfer by the Bianconeri for some time and it seemed he would not leave.

Although he has just a season left on his current deal, there has been a shortage of takers so far.

The injury to Paul Pogba meant Juve needs more hands in midfield and he was expected to remain at the club.

However, Il Bianconero claims they have agreed to sell him to United for a fee and the Premier League side is working to complete the transfer.

What is holding it up now is an agreement on personal terms. United’s offer has not convinced Rabiot’s entourage for now, but talks are ongoing.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been lucky to stay fit for most of his time as a Juventus player and that is one reason he has played many games for the club.

However, the former PSG man hardly makes an impact, and that means we must sell him if a good offer arrives.

With just a year left on his current deal, it is only smart that we allow him to leave the club for a fee sooner than later.