Agresti confirms that midfielder set to return to Juventus this summer

Douglas Costa will be returning to Juventus this summer after Bayern Munich turned down the chance to re-sign him.

The Brazilian joined the German and European champions in 2015, and enjoyed two seasons of regular football.

Two years later, the Old Lady secured his arrival on loan with an option to buy, and he thoroughly impressed in his first-team role, but he struggled to stay fit for large spells after we secured his permanent signature.

Douglas Costa was allowed to return to Germany in October, but after starting only three league games so far this season, Bayern are not going to be trying to secure his permanent return this summer.

Premier League clubs were linked with his potential signature in January, with Manchester United and Wolves both claimed in TribalFootball to be interested.

It remains to be seen whether Andrea Pirlo could consider keeping the Brazilian next season, having used him sparingly in the opening weeks of the current campaign before allowing him to leave on loan, but with just one year remaining on his current contract, a permanent exit may well be the best scenario for all concerned.

Could Costa play a role for Juventus next season?

