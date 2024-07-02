Italian journalist Romeo Agresti revealed the reason why new Juventus coach Thiago Motta is inclined to keep Matias Soulé at the club.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a brilliant campaign on loan at Frosinone, but news reports have been linking him with a move to the Premier League for quite some time.

But in recent weeks, several accounts stated that Motta would like to maintain the Argentine’s services, as he could have big plans for the talented young winger.

As Agresti explains on his YouTube channel, in addition to his formidable technical skills, Soulé has impressed the manager with his willingness to track back and work hard in the non-possession phase.