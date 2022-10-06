Juventus would look for three straight wins when they face AC Milan at the weekend.

The Bianconeri have had a bad start to the term, and they were winless in five games before beating Maccabi Haifa last night.

They have now beaten Bologna and the Israeli side since the return of club football after the international break.

Juve will face a depleted Milan team which lost to Chelsea in the Champions League this midweek, but they cannot underestimate the Rossoneri.

Max Allegri will want a fully fit team for the game, and he will be happy about the latest report.

Il Bianconero claims he could recover Arkadiusz Milik for the crunch match.

The striker was rested for the win against Haifa because of a minor injury.

But he could now return for the Milan game, and that would be good news.

However, Mattia De Sciglio was subbed off after 45 minutes yesterday, and the report says he has a minor problem which could keep him out of the Milan match.

Juve FC Says

We need our best men to be available for the game against Milan, and this would be very good news.

Milik has been a top player for us, and he could thrive in the game if he plays.

But we must only field him if he is 100% fit.