Juventus has started preparations for their game against Fiorentina this weekend.

The Bianconeri have made an unbeaten start to the campaign as they bid to end it with a trophy.

Max Allegri’s men had a busy summer with several key players leaving the club and new men joining the group.

The last player to be added to it is Leandro Paredes, who joined them on loan from PSG with a view to making the transfer permanent.

The midfielder is considered the last piece of the puzzle and we expect him to improve Max Allegri’s team.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he began training with his new teammates yesterday.

He joined them on the training ground after being confirmed as a Bianconeri player.

In another piece of good news, the report says Leonardo Bonucci was also in training and that means the defender is in line to return to the starting XI against Fiorentina.

Juve FC Says

We signed Paredes because we needed him in our midfield and it is great that he has trained already.

Because he was already involved in some football this season at his former club, we expect him to need less time to get used to playing for us.