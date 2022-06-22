Ai says Morata will do much better away from Juventus

Alvaro Morata could remain at Atletico Madrid this summer following his loan spell at Juventus in the last two seasons after an Artificial Intelligence machine predicted he would do much better in Spain.

The striker was a regular at Juve in the last two seasons, but they are struggling to make his transfer permanent for 35m euros.

This has cast doubt over the possibility of his return to Turin. Although he has interest from Arsenal, he seems reluctant to return to the Premier League.

This means his best bet would be to remain at Atletico, and it could be a great move for him.

According to a report on Tutto Sport, Olocip (a company that uses artificial intelligence that calculates the performances of the players) detected that he would make an impact of around 0.18 per 90 minutes if he stays in Spain.

Meanwhile, in two seasons at the Allianz Stadium, he made an impact of just 0.14 per 90.

Juve FC Says

We have been asking for more from Morata since he has been at the club, and this confirms that he performed below his capacity.

It remains unclear if he would return to Turin, but he must improve his performances if he returns to the club.