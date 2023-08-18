The AIACS (Italian Association of Football Players and Clubs) has criticized the AIC (Italian Footballers’ Association) for what they perceive as engaging in propaganda surrounding the ongoing situation between Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci.

While Juventus has communicated to Bonucci that he is no longer part of their immediate plans and should seek a new club, the player remains at the Allianz Stadium.

The AIC accused Juventus of tampering with the defender’s rights, prompting a response from the club. However, the AIC’s comments have raised eyebrows, as their support for Bonucci stands in contrast to their usual approach when it comes to lesser-known players’ issues.

The AIACS has reproached the AIC for its selective involvement, suggesting that they primarily vocalise their concerns when high-profile players like Bonucci are involved and when the matter garners global media attention. This perceived inconsistency has sparked criticism from the AIACS, as they argue that the AIC should extend its advocacy to all players, regardless of their fame or the media coverage surrounding their cases.

Their statement reads, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“AIACS, which has always been sensitive to the problems of Agents and their Assisted Players, in wishing the player Bonucci to be able to find a solution to the matter that sees them part together with Juventus as soon as possible, not with little perplexity addresses the AIC a warning about his non-presence for similar cases faced by agents and players with less media emphasis.

“We remind you that your trade union action must be aimed at everyone and above all supported in the appropriate forums, not only in the media with Propaganda Action”.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that the AIC has chosen a side in this case when they have been silent while other clubs have done the same thing before now.

We do not have to worry so much about them, as the AIACS has already called out their hypocrisy.