Juventus has communicated to Leonardo Bonucci that he does not figure into their plans for the forthcoming season, as the club aims to embark on a new trajectory.

The Bianconeri have exerted considerable effort to enhance their squad, and Cristiano Giuntoli has also made it a priority to ensure that undesired players are not retained within the team.

Juventus is earnestly seeking to overhaul its roster, and given that Bonucci commands a significant salary, offloading him would result in substantial cost savings for the club.

Although Juventus has made it unequivocal that Bonucci is surplus to requirements, the manner in which they intend to let him go has sparked dissatisfaction within the Association of Italian Footballers.

Its president has blasted Juve. Umberto Calcagno said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The situation he is experiencing is paradoxical: he is objectively out of the squad, he suffers illegitimate conduct prohibited by the agreement collective, his dignity is trampled on. Juve must reinstate him immediately, he is suffering serious professional damages”.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has served us well since he has been at the club and we have also shown him support. Now is the best time to leave and he must accept his fate instead of causing trouble for us.