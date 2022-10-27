Airline mocks Allegri after Juventus Champions League exit

RyanAir has mocked Max Allegri after Juventus’ exit from the Champions League at the competition’s group stage.

The Bianconeri lost 4-3 to Benfica in their last match and it sealed their fate in a group we expected them to qualify alongside PSG.

It means Max Allegri’s men will now have to battle for a place in the Europa League in their last group game.

They had won back-to-back games in the league before their trip to Lisbon and it gave fans a lot of hope that they could win against the Portuguese side.

However, that never happened and they paid for yet another slow start to an important game.

After the defeat, RyanAir posted a mocked-up picture of Allegri on one of their planes on Twitter.

They captioned the post: “There is no room in the Champions League but there is always room on board.”

Juve FC Says

We have exposed ourselves to ridicule with some very poor performances this season and that exit from the Champions League was because we had not done the job required at the start of our European campaign.

Hopefully, these players will learn and do better when they return to competitive action at the weekend.