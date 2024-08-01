Daniele Rugani is expected to leave Juventus this summer because he is not one of the players that Thiago Motta counts on.

The new Juve manager has already signed at least one defender, and Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to join the squad before the transfer window closes.

Surprisingly, Juve handed Rugani a new two-year deal at the end of last season when it seemed almost certain that they would allow him to leave as a free agent. He signed the deal before Motta became the club’s new manager, and Motta does not consider him an important member of his squad.

Juve is looking to offload Rugani while they can, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Bologna remains interested.

They need his experience for this season’s campaign, and they are expected to step up their interest in him soon.

But Bologna is not the only team interested in Rugani. The same report claims Ajax is also eyeing a move for the defender.

Francesco Farioli would love to bank on Rugani’s experience as he begins his spell as the Dutch club’s manager.

Juve FC Says

Rugani does not look good enough for us to bank on and we need to offload him while we can.