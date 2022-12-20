Rick Karsdorp
Ajax close to beating Juventus to unsettled Serie A star

December 20, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Ajax could beat Juventus to the signature of Rick Karsdorp as he looks set to leave AS Roma finally, following a fallout with Jose Mourinho.

Karsdorp has been one of the finest players in his position in Serie A, but Mourinho accused him of betraying his teammates in a game before the WC break and does not want to work with the defender again.

This opened the door for Juventus to add him to their squad, and the Bianconeri has been planning a January assault for his signature.

They want to land him on loan for six months and make the transfer permanent at the end of the season if he impresses in black and white.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals that Juve will struggle to land him because Ajax wants to add him to their squad.

They have already established contact with the defender’s entourage and hope he will agree to join them before they discuss with Roma.

Juve FC Says

Ajax’s entrance into the race is probably a massive blow to Juventus because they are one of the big clubs in Europe, and Roma will prefer to discuss a transfer with a club outside Italy instead of strengthening a rival.

