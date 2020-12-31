Brenner
Ajax just a step away from beating Juventus to Brazilian starlet

December 31, 2020 - 6:30 pm

Read Sport l via Calciomercato says that Ajax is just a step away from signing Juventus target, Brenner.

The 20-year-old São Paulo FC forward is billed to be the next top star to leave Brazil for Europe.

Juventus have been following him for some time now, and the Bianconeri were hoping to be the team that lured him to Europe.

They have faced competition from Ajax for his signature, and the Dutch side may well beat them to his signing.

Ajax has been the entry point for several players from Brazil, and Brenner is set to be the next one on their list.

The report says that the Dutchmen have accelerated their efforts to beat Juve to his signature, and they are now just a few steps away from completing the move.

If Juventus is serious about beating them to his signature, what the Bianconeri can do now is to try to offer him a better deal.

Another issue that they would face is the guarantee of playing time.

Ajax is in a better position to guarantee him playing time at the moment, but he would struggle to break through at Juventus should he make the move now.

