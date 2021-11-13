Ajax monitoring exciting Juventus under-23 star

Koni De Winter has been developing well with the Juventus Under 23 team since he joined in 2018 and clubs are now paying attention to his evolution.

The 19-year-old centre-back signed a new Juve deal until 2024 this year as the Bianconeri considers him a top talent to nurture.

He could be in line for a few chances in the senior team soon, but a European giant wants to steal him from Juve.

Gazzetta.it via Tuttomercatoweb reports Ajax is looking to add him to their squad.

The Dutch club has been monitoring him for some time now and feels he could become the next top star they develop.

The report, however, insists that he is one player that Max Allegri thinks highly of in Turin.

Juve FC Say

Allegri has been a manager who likes to rely on established players because they are experienced enough to know what he expects from them.

This means several impressive youngsters would struggle to make their mark at Juve, no matter how talented they are.

Ajax, on the other hand, has shown they remain the best club for any player who cares about his development as a footballer.

Looking at the current Juve team, it’s hard to see how De Winter will get his first-team chance soon.

It would be a win-win if Juve accepts a good offer from Ajax and sells him to the Dutchmen.

Bianconeri could add a buy-back clause in the deal and that would help them land a much-developed version of the player in the future.