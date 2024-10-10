Juventus are reportedly keeping close tabs on Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato, but he certainly won’t come cheap.

The 18-year-old is the latest wonderkid to emerge from Amsterdam. He has been enjoying a superb start to the season under the guidance of the club’s new manager Francesco Farioli.

The Italian boss has entrusted the teenager with a regular starting spot, and the latter responded with a series of impressive displays at the back.

Despite playing at the heart of the backline, Hato is proving himself to be a genuine goal threat, contributing with one goal and two assists in his five appearances in the Dutch league.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been closely following the defender’s development.

The 52-year-old reportedly inquired about the youngster while negotiating Daniele Rugani’s loan move to Ajax last summer.

The plan was to launch an onslaught in the summer, but the Bianconeri could decide to proceed in January after losing the services of Gleison Bremer likely until the end of the season due to an ACL injury.

But as the source tells it, Ajax won’t consider any offers below the €30-million threshold.

The Lancers renewed the player’s contract last March, armoring him with a long-term deal until 2028.

Therefore, Juventus must be ready to break the bank if they wish to secure the services of the Netherlands international.