Daniele Rugani appears set to join Ajax on loan for the remainder of the season.

This move is surprising, given that he had only recently signed a new contract with Juventus. Fans expected him to leave Juve as a free agent, but the club opted to extend his contract with a new two-year deal.

Rugani has been a fringe player for most of the past few seasons and hoped for a change under Thiago Motta. However, the new Juve manager does not seem to favour him and plans to bring in new defenders.

Ajax is interested in adding Rugani to their squad to bolster their defence. According to Tuttosport, the Dutch club wants to sign him on a season-long loan without including an option to make the move permanent.

Additionally, Juventus is likely to cover part of Rugani’s salary to facilitate the transfer, as his current wages exceed Ajax’s budget.

Juve FC Says

Sending Rugani out on loan is not a bad idea, but paying some of his salaries while he is on loan does not make too much sense.

Ajax should at least offer to cover his salary as he plays for them.