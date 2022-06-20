Owen Wijndal has been on Juventus’ radar in the last few months as they target a replacement for the underperforming Alex Sandro.

The Dutchman plays for AZ Alkmaar and has been one of the finest players in his country in the last two seasons.

Juve has plans to make him one of their players, but they haven’t moved fast enough, and now they could miss out on signing him.

The left-back is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Ajax. De Telegraaf, as reported by Calciomercato, says the Dutch giants have stolen his signature from under Juve’s noses.

The report claims they have reached a 10m euros agreement to add him to their squad, and the deal could be completed in a matter of days.

He will sign a contract until 2027, a move that represents a significant blow to Juve’s summer plans.

Juve FC Says

If we fail to act fast, we need to be prepared to lose our transfer targets to other suitors.

Wijndal has looked to be the perfect replacement for Sandro, but we have to look at alternative targets now.

Sandro still has a year left on his current deal. We can allow him to remain at the club if we cannot find a suitable replacement for him.