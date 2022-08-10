Ajax is reportedly exploring how to cancel the contract of Juventus’ loanee Mohamed Ihattaren and send him back to Turin, according to a report.

The Dutchman joined the Bianconeri at the start of last season in a surprising move, and they swiftly loaned him out to Sampdoria.

He never played for his loan club and went AWOL after being unsettled.

The Bianconeri had to arrange a new loan deal for him in the second half of the campaign, and he moved back to the Netherlands on loan to Ajax.

He has hardly played for the Dutch champions either, with several off-field issues affecting him.

He was expected to eventually make his mark this season, but his preparation for the new campaign was disrupted when he had to stop training and move into isolation following threats from a criminal gang.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that although he is not a gang member, he has close ties to gangsters and this could affect his safety.

As he continues to train in isolation, the report claims Ajax is now exploring terminating his deal before its due date.

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren has been such a problem player in his very young footballing career and we need to get rid of him fast.

If he cannot settle in Italy and back home in the Netherlands, it means he risks losing his career entirely before it even gets off the mark.