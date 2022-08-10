Ajax is reportedly exploring how to cancel the contract of Juventus’ loanee Mohamed Ihattaren and send him back to Turin, according to a report.
The Dutchman joined the Bianconeri at the start of last season in a surprising move, and they swiftly loaned him out to Sampdoria.
He never played for his loan club and went AWOL after being unsettled.
The Bianconeri had to arrange a new loan deal for him in the second half of the campaign, and he moved back to the Netherlands on loan to Ajax.
He has hardly played for the Dutch champions either, with several off-field issues affecting him.
He was expected to eventually make his mark this season, but his preparation for the new campaign was disrupted when he had to stop training and move into isolation following threats from a criminal gang.
A report on Calciomercato reveals that although he is not a gang member, he has close ties to gangsters and this could affect his safety.
As he continues to train in isolation, the report claims Ajax is now exploring terminating his deal before its due date.
Juve FC Says
Ihattaren has been such a problem player in his very young footballing career and we need to get rid of him fast.
If he cannot settle in Italy and back home in the Netherlands, it means he risks losing his career entirely before it even gets off the mark.
3 Comments
whoever the scout the one that told us to signed this guy must be fired.
that’s the risk buying all this foreigner stuff.
they look shiny and promising but almost all of them had no grinta and professionalism.
we bough this kid + kaio jorge, and both contribute nothing.
meanwhile many EPL clubs shopping at seri A.
I don’t understand how those guys thinking.
the neighborhood grass always looks greener
JUVEFC & JUVEMANIA: What is the matter with you? What the hell do you mean by “foreigner stuff” ?? Aren’t almost all of the players in each team foreiners?? Look at the Premier League…
Instead of talking about helping these youngster to get back on track, you recommend to get rid of them!! Which pratically means deliver them to the gangs!!
that`s fine and good luck to him, but we are not a charity from a business point of view. we can recind his contract and take a loss. However, quite frankly i`m surprised clubs don`t have better mental health facilities, and this should be built in to a players contract and fees to pay for it. Woj mentioned about mental health, and being thrust into the spotlight may not be for everyone.