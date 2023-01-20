Marley Ake is one of the budding youngsters knocking on the first-team door at Juventus and the winger could get his wish to leave the club this month.

Max Allegri has been giving out chances to players from the Bianconeri Next Gen side for much of this campaign, with the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior and Nicolo Fagioli earning permanent promotions to the senior side.

This has encouraged more Next Gen players to do well, hoping to get noticed by the coaches of the first team.

Ake is one man doing well down there, but he will struggle to play for the current Bianconeri side because Juve has many accomplished players in the team.

The ideal situation would be for him to leave on loan and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the youngster’s camp wants that.

Serie A clubs have shown an interest in the Frenchman in the last few weeks, but the report reveals he also has interest from outside Italy, with the likes of Amiens in France and Cercle Bruges in Belgian monitoring the 22-year-old.

Juve FC Says

Ake has the talent to become an established professional and needs game time to reach a new level.

At Juve, he will struggle to play, so the club should sanction a loan move away for the Frenchman as soon as possible.