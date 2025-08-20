Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli has not given up on signing Manuel Locatelli from Juventus after the Bianconeri rejected a bid worth €25 million for the midfielder. Locatelli has been one of the top performers at the club since joining and served as their captain last season. Juventus see him as a crucial player, which explains why previous offers for his signature were turned down.

The Bianconeri are reportedly committed to keeping Locatelli at the club and have been working to ensure he remains in Turin. The midfielder himself is said to be content with life at Juventus and has not publicly expressed a desire to leave. However, Al Ahli believe that every player has a price and is reportedly preparing to make another approach with a more substantial offer, hoping to convince the Bianconeri to part with him.

Al Ahli’s ongoing interest

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Al Ahli regard Locatelli as a key target and do not plan to abandon their pursuit following a single rejection. The Saudi club is expected to test Juventus’ resolve with a better proposal, reflecting their determination to strengthen their squad with the midfielder. The report highlights that Al Ahli’s interest is serious and indicates that they are prepared to negotiate terms that may appeal to Juve.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ stance

Juventus consider Locatelli a central figure in their squad, yet the club has indicated that they may be open to a transfer if the right offer is presented. The report notes that while he is an important player, Locatelli can be replaced if a financial deal is favourable. This demonstrates that Juventus are weighing the value of retaining a key midfielder against the opportunity to secure funds to bolster other areas of the squad.

The situation remains ongoing, with negotiations expected to continue in the coming weeks. Al Ahli’s persistence and willingness to submit an improved offer may influence Juventus’ decision, while Locatelli’s contentment in Turin adds another factor for the club to consider. The outcome of these discussions will ultimately determine whether the midfielder stays at Juventus or joins the Saudi club.