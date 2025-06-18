Juventus begin their Club World Cup campaign in just a few hours when they take on Al Ain, and the anticipation surrounding the fixture is likely to keep supporters wide awake. The men in black and white are determined to make an impression in this competition, especially after ending their domestic season without silverware.

Al Ain come into this tournament on the back of their 2024 Asian Champions League triumph and are far from pushovers. With 14 domestic league titles to their name, the UAE club are their nation’s most successful side. Their pedigree on the continental stage is well established, and they also have prior experience in the Club World Cup, having reached the final in 2018 where they were defeated by Real Madrid.

Juventus cannot afford complacency

Given this background, Juventus will be wary of underestimating their opponents. Despite Al Ain not playing in a top European league, their achievements speak for themselves, and they are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run. Their last outing was on the 23rd of the previous month, and questions remain about their match fitness. However, any suggestion that they are underprepared would be premature.

Juventus, meanwhile, are making its debut in this competition due to the format changes. Having last won the Champions League over two decades ago, the Bianconeri had not previously qualified for the Club World Cup. As a result, this edition carries a great deal of significance for the club, the players and the fans.

Tudor looks to make his mark

For Igor Tudor, this tournament presents an opportunity to showcase his credentials on the global stage. Despite only narrowly securing a top-four finish, he has been confirmed as the permanent manager of Juventus. Now, all eyes will be on whether he can turn domestic inconsistency into international success.

A victory in their opening match would provide the momentum they need to progress through the competition. Juventus have arrived in America with high hopes, and a convincing performance against Al Ain would help set the tone for what they hope will be a memorable campaign.