Al Hilal fans protest against the possible appointment of Allegri

It appears that Max Allegri’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, and there have been reports linking him with a potential move to Al Hilal as their manager. While Allegri has expressed his desire to stay at Juventus, the final decision regarding his future is not solely in his hands.

However, it seems that Allegri may not become the next manager of Al Hilal. According to a report on Calciomercato, the fans of the Saudi club are currently opposed to Allegri’s potential appointment. They are reportedly protesting against the idea, expressing their dissatisfaction with the prospect of their team adopting a defensive style of play.

These developments suggest that Allegri’s potential move to Al Hilal may face resistance from the club’s fanbase, which could impact the outcome of any negotiations or discussions surrounding the managerial position.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s system works. It has not brought trophies to Juve in the last two seasons, but that does not negate the fact that it works very well.

We just need to decide if we want to keep him or not before the preparation for the next campaign starts.