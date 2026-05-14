Juventus continue to diligently follow Barcelona veteran Robert Lewandowski, but they certainly cannot compete with the Saudi Pro League giants’ financial might.

The Bianconeri are planning to sign at least one new striker this summer. The club is keen to part ways with the disappointing Lois Openda and injury-prone Arkadisuz Milik, while Dusan Vlahovic has yet to sign a new contract.

While most sources consider Randal Kolo Muani as the top target, Lewandowski could be an option as well, especially if the club decides to pursue two attackers rather than one.

Robert Lewandowski to part ways with Barcelona

Over the past 24 hours, there have been some interesting developments regarding Lewandowski’s future.

The Polish striker is reportedly on the verge of leaving Barcelona, as the two parties weren’t able to reach an agreement on a renewal.

Sources believe that the main issue doesn’t lie in the player’s salary, which the Blaugrana intend to reduce, but rather in his role in the team.

Although he’ll turn 38 in the summer, Lewandowski still feels he’s capable of acting as a protagonist, whereas Hansi Flick would only like to keep him around as an experienced backup for a younger striker.

Juventus miss out as Lewandowski set for Al-Hilal move

In theory, the Pole’s expected exit should be a boost for Juventus, who have already held talks with the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi.

But according to SportoweFakty (via Tuttosport), Al-Hilal have placed themselves in pole position with an astounding contract offer worth €90 million per season.

The Polish source claims that Lewandowski is close to giving the green light for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Interestingly, Al-Hilal had already acquired the services of Karim Benzema from their domestic rivals, Al-Ittihad, in January. Therefore, their attack next season could combine what many observers consider the best two pure No.9s of their generation.