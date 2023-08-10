Putting in maximum effort, Romelu Lukaku is actively striving to secure his transfer to Juventus during this current transfer window, and his recent actions serve as a testament to his determination.

The talented striker continues to rank high among the priorities for the Bianconeri. However, effecting this transfer has proven to be a challenging task for Juventus.

The Old Lady aims to facilitate a swap involving the Belgian footballer and Dusan Vlahovic. Yet, Chelsea has not shown enthusiasm for incorporating the Juventus striker into their squad.

As Juventus diligently explores avenues for a resolution, Al-Hilal has been making attempts to entice Lukaku to join the Saudi Pro League.

With at least two endeavours to acquire his services, Al-Hilal’s pursuit remains persistent. Nonetheless, Lukaku is resolute in his belief that his future lies within Europe, and he is committed to remaining on the continent.

Having already reached an agreement with the Bianconeri, the Belgian forward’s aspiration is to transfer to Juventus. An account from Calciomercato reveals that Al-Hilal finds itself taken aback by Lukaku’s unwavering rejection of their offers, highlighting his steadfastness.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is doing his best to ensure we can add him to our squad and we cannot say the Belgian does not want the move.

Max Allegri is convinced he needs the ex-Inter Milan man in his squad and it would be prudent to honour that request.

Lukaku is not new to the Italian top flight and could hand us the boost we need to win the league and other trophies.