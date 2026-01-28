With just a few days before the transfer window closes, Juventus has intensified its interest in signing a striker this month. The Bianconeri continue to monitor several prospects, the latest being Randal Kolo Muani, who played for them last season.

The club is pushing to persuade PSG to agree to sell him before the transfer window shuts. Relations between the Parisians and Juventus over the same player were strained in the summer, making a swift deal difficult to achieve. Nevertheless, Juventus remain committed to pursuing Muani and will continue negotiations to reach an agreement, which would also require approval from Tottenham.

Juventus Explore Multiple Options

While waiting to see if a deal for Muani can be finalised, Juventus have also shown interest in Al Hilal’s Marcos Leonardo. The 22-year-old moved there from Benfica and has been in outstanding form in the Saudi Pro League, which has reignited speculation about a potential return to Europe this month.

Interest in Marcos Leonardo indicates Juventus are preparing contingency plans as the transfer window enters its final hours. The club appears determined to secure reinforcements regardless of how negotiations with PSG progress, demonstrating the urgency of addressing their striking options before the deadline.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Moretto Reveals Juventus’ Plans

Matteo Moretto has uncovered the club’s interest and said via Tuttojuve, “Kolo Muani is definitely the absolute number one, even second, third, and fourth, but in this cauldron of transfer market movements, I can tell you that some players have been linked to Juventus in the last few hours. The first is Marcos Leonardo’s exit from Al Hilal. We’ve discussed this in several videos, linking it to the possibility of Moise Kean returning to Al Hilal, and then there are other players as well, which we may discuss in the next few hours.”

The remarks show the frantic activity at Juventus as the club weighs multiple options, balancing their ambition to strengthen the squad with the challenges posed by negotiations and the closing transfer window.