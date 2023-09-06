Speculation has surrounded Paul Pogba’s future at Juventus since the last transfer window, even though the midfielder has been dealing with injuries.

Pogba has been limited in terms of playing time since his return to Juventus last season, and he’s only gradually getting more minutes in the current campaign. Despite his desire to stay and make a mark at the club, there have been ongoing rumours of a potential departure from the Allianz Stadium.

Reports now suggest that Al Ittihad is interested in signing Pogba before the Saudi transfer window closes. Calciomercato has revealed that the Saudi club has been tracking the Frenchman throughout the summer and is willing to add him to their squad before the transfer window deadline.

It’s noted that Juventus is not opposed to this move, as they are keen to alleviate Pogba’s wage burden from their books. This suggests that the club may be open to letting him go if the right offer comes along.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has hardly justified his huge pay since he returned to the club and he is a player we certainly should consider offloading in this transfer window if we can.

A move to a Saudi club will make us good money in transfer fees and they will be willing to offer him a huge pay packet as well.