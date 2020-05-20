Al-Khelaifi: ‘I admire Cristiano Ronaldo’

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed his admiration for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him “a great example for all athletes of the future.”

The PSG owner was speaking to France Football and was full of praise for the Portuguese star, fuelling speculation that the French champions make attempt a bid for Ronaldo this summer.

“Year after year, he shows a unique determination, an extraordinary strength of character,” Al-Khelaifi told France Football.

“He remains motivated by this desire to improve every day and he always pushes his limits.

“I admire this relentless will; he is a great example for all athletes of the future.

“Thinking back to all the players who have joined us since the beginning of our ambition with PSG, I could still highlight the time of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his character, his leadership, his charisma and his ability to get things done,” Al-Khelaifi noted.

“He was always reliable, and when the situation demanded something from him, he knew how to stand up to the challenges of the moment.”