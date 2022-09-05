Al-Khelaifi insists Juventus and other Super League supporters are afraid of competition

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists the protagonists of the European Super League are clubs who are afraid of competition.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the three clubs still pushing for the idea to succeed.

Juve president Andrea Agnelli has sacrificed his prestigious role in UEFA and the ECA, and there is no going back for him now.

But the other 9 clubs that initially supported it and their fans have rejected the idea.

It is very hard for it to succeed in its second coming because the first proposal smelt of greed.

Al-Khelaifi was asked about it again recently and he insisted it was an idea that is built on greed.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“You can call it Super League, I call it non-Super League. Football needs to be developed in a way that respects small, medium and large clubs, as well as the fans … Some clubs don’t want medium-sized clubs to get big, they are afraid of competition … The football ecosystem is bigger than two or three clubs. The message has been sent, none of it can break the football ecosystem. My colleagues at the ECA and I are strongly opposed to the Super League. “

Juve FC Says

UEFA has a monopoly of football in Europe that has to end, but whoever wants to end it must bring a better idea.

The Super League protagonists had a great chance of ending the monopoly, but their initial idea was even more selfish than what UEFA is offering.

Fans will struggle to trust them a second time, but there is no harm in trying and they have already lost so much.