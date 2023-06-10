Al-Khelaifi praise Juventus for leaving the Super League

It is positive to hear that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of the European Club Association and Paris Saint-Germain, welcomes Juventus’ decision to withdraw from the European Super League. Juventus was initially one of the three clubs remaining that supported the Super League concept but has since taken a different direction.

By choosing to leave the Super League and pursue a closer relationship with UEFA, Juventus is aligning itself with the traditional framework of European football. UEFA has been receptive to clubs willing to abandon the Super League and re-engage with their existing competitions.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s statement indicates that Juventus would be embraced back into the fold by UEFA and other clubs. This represents a positive step for Juventus, as they seek to rebuild their relationships within the football community and move forward in a more collaborative manner.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think it’s the right and intelligent decision, on their part, to leave the so-called not-so-Super League. There is no future there, no project, nothing, so it makes sense to return to the family. It’s a waste of time, energy, and money, and all that for nothing. So it’s better for them to focus on the club, return to the family, and to the real football ecosystem. Intelligent people realise their mistakes and correct them. So I think it’s a great decision by Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea is one reason we have had so many troubles off the field in this campaign and the boys would be delighted that the club is pulling away from it.

Too many off-field troubles and distractions often affect the players on it and we can now focus our attention on just football in the next campaign.