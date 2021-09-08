Al-Khelaifi sends message to Juventus over return to ECA, UEFA

PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has promised Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid that they would be forgiven and accepted back into the European Clubs Association (ECA) if they apologise and abandoned the European Super League idea.

The trio of top European clubs have continued to float the idea of a new competition to rival and possibly eliminate the Champions League.

They had nine more clubs as a part of the original agreement earlier in the year, but they have since all pulled out following a severe backlash from fans and some governments.

Juve and the remaining two haven’t returned to the ECA having renounced their membership of the organisation.

Rather, they are looking for ways to relaunch the Super League so that even fans would accept it.

But the door remains open for them to return to the ECA and become a part of the European governing body again.

Al-Khelaifi says ECA is simply focused on building the future of the game and will welcome them back.

“If they apologize they will be welcome again” he said during the meeting in Geneva as quoted by Calciomercato.

“The other nine clubs we welcomed them back into the family, and now we have to trust them. They are members like the others, they apologized and were sorry for what they did. It is now part of the past, now we work together to build the future of football. “