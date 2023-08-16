Juventus is now facing competition from Al Nassr in their pursuit to acquire Clement Lenglet for their squad during this transfer window.

The player from Barcelona has been informed to seek a new team, and Juventus has shown interest in his abilities, especially after his loan period with Tottenham.

Frenchman Lenglet is determined to secure a new club where he can continue to play regularly, and Al Nassr seems to offer him that opportunity.

While Juventus has been considering him for some time, they have not yet taken concrete steps to bring him into their squad.

However, the possibility of signing Lenglet could be slipping away for Juventus, as a report from Calciomercato indicates that Al Nassr is actively pursuing a move for the player.

Al Nassr, who already have renowned players like Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad, possesses the financial capability to meet Barcelona’s requirements and offer Lenglet an appealing contract, potentially putting Juventus’ pursuit at risk.

Juve FC Says

Lenglet will be a good option for us at the Allianz Stadium and the defender might want to continue in Europe.

However, with more players moving to the Pro League and more money for him to make, Juve might struggle to convince Lenglet to move to the Allianz Stadium, especially if they will not come close to meeting the offer of Al Nassr.