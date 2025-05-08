Juventus has long been an admirer of David Hancko, but they may now lose out on the defender to an unexpected competitor from outside Europe. The Slovakian centre-back has enjoyed a standout season with Feyenoord, attracting interest from some of the continent’s top clubs, but the latest suitor could change the direction of his career entirely.

Juventus’ Long-Standing Interest Faces a New Obstacle

Hancko’s consistent performances in the Dutch Eredivisie and Champions League have cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable defenders. Juventus, in their bid to strengthen the backline, had identified the defender as a key target during the January transfer window. However, a deal could not be finalised at the time, and he remained at Feyenoord.

Since then, the Bianconeri have continued to monitor his progress and were hopeful of resuming talks at the end of the season. Reports had also linked Hancko with Atletico Madrid, highlighting just how high his stock has risen in the European market.

David Hancko

Al Nassr Enters the Race With Financial Firepower

Despite Juventus’ long-standing interest, their plans could be derailed by Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Riyadh-based club is prepared to meet Feyenoord’s asking price and offer Hancko a lucrative contract to tempt him away from Europe.

Al Nassr, home to footballing icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, has been aggressively reinforcing its squad and views Hancko as a key addition for next season. With the financial muscle to outbid most European sides, they present a serious challenge to Juventus’ ambitions.

Juventus may still have a chance if Hancko prefers to remain in Europe and compete at the highest level. However, if his decision is driven by financial terms, the Turin club could find it nearly impossible to match Al Nassr’s offer.

Ultimately, the outcome may hinge on Hancko’s priorities, whether he seeks continued development and competition in European football or chooses a new chapter in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing league.