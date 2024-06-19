Juventus would love to offload Wojciech Szczęsny after securing an agreement to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.

The Polish goalkeeper remains one of the best in Europe, which explains why he is still the first choice for his country.

Last season, he made crucial saves that earned Juventus valuable points, clearly demonstrating his continued usefulness to the team.

Juve has been pleased with his contributions since he became their number one, but they believe the time has come for him to leave, and Di Gregorio is seen as the ideal goalkeeper for Thiago Motta’s system.

They were delighted when Al Nassr showed interest in his signature and quickly gave them permission to speak to the goalie.

Szczęsny and the Saudi Pro League club quickly reached an agreement on personal terms, but the clubs could not agree on the transfer fee.

Tuttojuve reveals that Al Nassr wants to pay Juve just 2 million euros, despite agreeing to pay the goalkeeper around 20 million euros per season.

This fee is too little for Juve to accept, and both parties may return to the negotiating table soon.

Juve FC Says

We do not need to keep Szczęsny, and selling him will help us to save some money, but we cannot allow Al Nassr to offer too little for his signature because he is still one of the best goalkeepers around.