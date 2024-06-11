Last summer, when several players swapped the top European leagues for Saudi Arabia, Wojciech Szczesny insisted he did not have to go there because he had already made a lot of money.

The Polish goalkeeper revealed his unshakable commitment to Juventus and was even looking to pen a new long-term deal at the Allianz Stadium.

However, within a year, things seem to have changed, with the goalkeeper now expected to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Juventus has secured an agreement to make Michele Di Gregorio their number one starting next season.

This leaves Wojciech Szczesny no choice but to leave the club, and he might end up in Saudi Arabia.

Although he has been linked with a move to another European club, including Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano reveals on X that Al Nassr is now in talks with the Poland number one.

They believe that he could bring the needed quality to that spot on their team, and they are confident he might want to join them.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczesny has done well on our books, but he would not want to be the club’s second choice from next season onwards.

We expect him to leave, and playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo on the same team in Saudi Arabia might be a good idea.