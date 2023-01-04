Al Nassr targeting Juventus man to join up with Ronaldo

Al Nassr has become more popular in the world of football after they splashed out cash to add Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad as a free agent recently.

The Portugal star had his contract at Manchester United terminated by mutual consent and has continued his career outside of Europe.

Al Nassr is now looking to lure even more players from the continent and one man on their radar is Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Colombian would be a free agent at the end of this season and Juve does not seem interested in keeping him beyond this term.

This means he is likely to leave the club and the report speculates he will not want to stay because of the finances that will be involved in a move to Saudi Arabia.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has been below-par this season and we certainly do not plan to keep him, so we wish him good luck on moving to the middle east.

If the Saudi Arabians want him to leave this January and will pay us a good fee, we could even agree to let him go.

The money will help to secure the future of some players we already target to add to our squad as his replacement.