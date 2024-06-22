Al Nassr is set to resume talks to complete the signing of Wojciech Szczęsny from Juventus.

The Polish goalkeeper has accepted a move to Saudi Arabia and has agreed on personal terms, with an expected salary of around 20 million euros per season in the Pro League—an offer he could not refuse.

However, initial talks between the clubs stalled after Al Nassr offered only 3 million euros for his signature. While offloading Szczęsny would help Juventus save a significant amount in wages, the Bianconeri felt that the offer was insufficient and demanded more money.

Negotiations quickly stalled, and there has been no progress in recent days as Szczęsny competes at Euro 2024 with Poland.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb now provides an update, revealing that the Saudi club is set to resume talks over the deal. Al Nassr is determined to sign Szczęsny and is prepared to return to the negotiating table to reach an agreement soon.

We do not need Wojciech Szczęsny anymore, and we need to offload him as soon as possible.